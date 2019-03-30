John "Jack" Ray Laughlin



John "Jack" Ray Laughlin, 74, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 after a brief illness.



A resident of Akron, he attended Buchtel High School (1962), with degrees from The University of Akron and the University of New Mexico. He moved to Los Angeles in 1968.



He is survived by wife, Carly Valdivia Laughlin; sisters, Nancy E. Schlegel of Silver Lake, Ohio, Jill (Roger) Hudson of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers, Geoffrey L. Laughlin of Orland Park, Ill., and Jeremy (Dorie) V. Laughlin of Tustin, Calif.; many nieces and nephews.



His career was largely spent within the medical malpractice insurance industry, later highlighted by his position as president of Southwestern Indemnity and Casualty Insurance, Los Angeles. In his memory, he favored this sonnet by Mary Elizabeth Frye, "I am not there. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die". Brother Jack was a man of unselfish, widely charitable character and of deep Christian faith, a compassionate friend to all those he knew, genuinely friendly to those he just met, and above all a deeply loving brother. May you rest in peace.