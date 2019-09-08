|
John Raymond Akers John Raymond Akers, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 3o, 2019. John was born on September 2, 1978, in Akron and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Green High School and was a master carpenter and a Jack of all trades. A generous man, John would do anything for anybody. He was excited for the birth of his first grandchild, Raelynn. John always had a smile on his face. John was preceded in death by his Nana & Papa DiNapoli. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Kalli Akers (Jordan Farwell) and sons Dominic and Vincent Akers; father Raymond Akers Jr; mother Barbara (Danny) Yoak; siblings Matthew (Brenna) Stephenson, Daniel (Christina) Stephenson, Tiffany (Michael) Schwartz, and Melissa Akers; grandparents Raymond & Evelyn Akers; Erin Capps; Elizabeth Franks; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Private services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Francis House at http://francishouserecovery.org/support/donate
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019