Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for John Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond Akers


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Raymond Akers Obituary
John Raymond Akers John Raymond Akers, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 3o, 2019. John was born on September 2, 1978, in Akron and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Green High School and was a master carpenter and a Jack of all trades. A generous man, John would do anything for anybody. He was excited for the birth of his first grandchild, Raelynn. John always had a smile on his face. John was preceded in death by his Nana & Papa DiNapoli. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Kalli Akers (Jordan Farwell) and sons Dominic and Vincent Akers; father Raymond Akers Jr; mother Barbara (Danny) Yoak; siblings Matthew (Brenna) Stephenson, Daniel (Christina) Stephenson, Tiffany (Michael) Schwartz, and Melissa Akers; grandparents Raymond & Evelyn Akers; Erin Capps; Elizabeth Franks; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Private services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Francis House at http://francishouserecovery.org/support/donate
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now