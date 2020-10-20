1/1
JOHN RAYMOND McCORTNEY
John Raymond McCortney John was remembered most for his smile, his good advice and his love of counseling and teaching others, our dear John moved on to a better place May 8, 2020 at age 56. He graduated from Green High School in 1981, enlisted in the Navy and was very proud of his submarine service of 10 years. John lived most of his adult life in Florida. Smart, talented and athletic, he worked as a personal trainer and then opened his own gym. Over the years he spent time writing and speaking. He was certified as a real estate broker, massage therapist, life coach, and his latest adventure was pursuing his passion as a Sommelier. He lived to learn! He was preceded in death by his father, John E. McCortney and brother, Steven P. McCortney. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Beverlee (Walker) McCortney; his sister, Melinda McCortney; brother, Michael (Cherie) McCortney; he also leaves nephews, Dylan and Connor, and nieces Anna and Lillian. He also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Private services will be held at Western Reserve National Cemetary on Friday. Mass will be said at Queen of Heaven Church on October 26th at 11:00 with Father Durkee officiating. We will have a celebration of his life next year when hopefully more people can participate.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
Western Reserve National Cemetary
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Church
