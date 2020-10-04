John Richard Allen John Richard Allen joyously entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, February 11th, 202mplications made clear he suffered from a severely irreparable stomach ulcer. John was an only child, born to John Judson (Jack) and Regina Mae (Queen) Allen on May 21, 1939 in Akron. A resident of the North Hill neighborhood in his formative years, John was grateful growing up with the influence of the Mallardi Family as neighbors, and he fondly credits Victor, Danny and Emil as having been instrumental in shaping important aspects of his life's destiny. John graduated from North High School in June 1957, and attended nearly every NHS reunion, often hosting annual picnics for his classmates. The high value he placed on education led him to continue his studies at Kent State University, earning both a Bachelor's & Master's Degree, the latter carrying the distinction of Summa Cum Laude. While at KSU, John achieved multiple outstanding accolades in the Army ROTC program including 'Best Drilled' cadet all 4 years, which ultimately culminated in winning the National Individual Drill Championship. Some years later, he completed the Moody Bible Institute Correspondence Course and 2 years of Seminary, having been heavily influenced in his Christian belief system early in life by his Grandmother, Cora Bergmann, Great Uncle Lester Doyle and Great Aunt Estella Rousset during many visits to their family farm in NJ. The family also owned a cabin on the Delaware River, a simple rustic respite which held John's greatest childhood/teenage memories. No doubt these summers along the river imbued in him the impeccable stewardship he demonstrated all his life over nature, and the extraordinary care and devotion toward animals. Despite his enigmatic tendencies and tough exterior, his patriotic heart was unmistakable. A flag raised in military fanfare or a soul-stirring speech from a well-decorated General like Patton would occasion tears in a heartbeat. A temperamental genius with a deeply tender spirit, he was the epitome of a true Renaissance Man with many interests/talents, having amassed a personal library which rivaled that of Congress. His curiosity was unending, his imagination limitless. Ever the consummate listener, he never ridiculed crazy ideas from any family/friends; his mind was open and spirit ever-willing for adventure or mischief. John possessed an incredible knack for spotting great talent. No matter the arena he had a gift for seeing excellence, and admonished others whenever they had the chance to watch an expert in anything, do NOT miss the opportunity... "even if it's an expert in tiddlywinks!" Those who garnered his respect or affections in his private circle were surely special souls; the list was elite, including the likes of Stow's longtime Coach James Tyree, and ROTC comrades Walter Vlasak and Robert Vegvary, the latter 2 traveling to see him in Fall 2019, celebrating 60+ years of friendship. His early work life was spent in the Stow School System as Truant Officer, and following he turned his passion for the Chinese Martial Arts into a life-long profession and international success story as sole founder and architect of Green Dragon Kung Fu Studio. John also functioned as co-editor and chief writer for Inside Kung Fu Magazine and was featured on the precedent-breaking cover shot in June 1989 with 3 of his students. Despite the triumphs in this arena of his life, he easily dismissed and strongly preferred no mention of any legacy he would leave behind in this regard for John knew of a much greater legacy, that of his Christian walk. A rigorous life-long Bible student, he shared his gifts and knowledge with countless others seeking the truth, and believed the greatest triumph in life would occur on the glorious day when he would be "absent from the body and present with the Lord." And so it is. To God be the glory. Missing him profoundly and ever-grateful for the many ways in which he led, influenced, and guided their lives all the while confident in knowing they will see him once again here remain a host of friends from around the globe; his beloved Akita, Jade; two daughters, Tamara Snyder (David) and Valerie Allen, as well, granddaughters, Ariel and Hannah Manter; all residing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Although distant, John also leaves behind eldest daughter, Adrienne Dawes (Doug) of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Ashley, Jake, and Haley. If you wish to do anything in John's memory, spend time in Scripture, especially the writings of Paul, plant an evergreen, or contribute to the well-being of an animal.







