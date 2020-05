Or Copy this URL to Share

John Richard Heben, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 27th. John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carol Heben; daughter, Laura (David) Leiendecker; brother, Russell; many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all for his quirky sense of humor. Cremation has already taken place.







