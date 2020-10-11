John Richard Koenig, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was finally reunited with his oldest daughter, Monica Koenig, who passed away in 1989. He is survived by two children, Jason Koenig and Kim Koenig and wife of 30 years, Vicki (Pollack) Koenig. He is also survived by three step-children, Deana, Missy, and Jon as well as cousin Paul (and Dee) Derrevere. He was a beloved Grandpa to 13 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to three. John lived a long, happy life and enjoyed making sausage at the Sons of Herman where he proceeded management of after his father (John Koenig, Sr.) passed away. He was an enthusiast of muscle cars and trikes and he often dragged Vicki to car shows up and down the east coast, including their favorite destination, Virginia Beach. Car parts or an assemblance of such could often be found scattered all throughout his garage. Which naturally also made him a garage tool and garage organization aficionado. John always had a quick joke or a funny story and if you knew him well you were blessed to have been witness to one where he included multiple voices with different accents. He and his stories and various noises and sounds will be dearly missed. A memorial gathering will be held by the family at the Akron Sons of Herman, 1120 E. Waterloo Rd., on Saturday, October 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.







