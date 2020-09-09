1/
John Richard St
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, Jr.; mother, Mary Ciconte; and brother, John St. John, III. He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Jonathon St. John; daughter, Julie Garber-Kellough; three grandsons; sister, Sandra St. John-Brown (Dale); as well as many friends. A graveside inurnment will be held at 1:00 P.M. TODAY, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the East Akron Cemetery, 1135 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Akron Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved