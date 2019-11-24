|
SURPRISE, AZ -- John Richard Vogel, 81, died suddenly Sunday, November 10, 2019 following a stroke suffered in early September. He lost the love of his life, wife Theresa A. Vogel, only a short seven months earlier. They are in heaven together with their savior where there is no pain and no tears, only love. He leaves his daughter, Monica Pearson and husband, Jamie (AZ); daughter, Marie Treloar and husband Melvin "Sonny" (AZ); daughters, Michele Kisselburg (KY) and Lisa Vogel (OH); son, John M. Vogel (TN); step-daughters, BJ Syslo (OH), Laura Kasburg and husband Doug (OH); Sherry (Syslo) Bricker (OH); stepson, William "Billy" Syslo (OH); his beloved "Sis" Frances Vogel (OH); as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many close and dear friends he made over the years. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio he raised his family while working and retiring from ACME-Click where he served in management at several local area stores. He served four years in the Army National Guard and was proud to have been a veteran. He retired to Myrtle Beach and spent many years living happily with his bride. He relocated to Surprise, AZ in 2014 to be closer to his "twins" and to have the support of family during his wife's illness. He lived his life with dignity, honesty, integrity, dedication and love for his family. We couldn't be prouder of how he lived his life and the example he set for his children and grandchildren on how to live a good Christian life.
