John Robert Bovyer
John Robert Bovyer age 73 of Hudson, Ohio, beloved husband of
Cynthia (nee Freeberg), loving father of John
Robert Bovyer III and Brian Bovyer, dear cousin and friend of many, died Sunday March 24, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held April 20th, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. followed by a closing celebration of John's Life at 4 P.M. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME 19 E. Main St. (on the square) Hudson, Ohio 44236. Please visit www.johnsonromito.com to share fond memories of John on the guestbook and www.clevekids.org to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland In lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019