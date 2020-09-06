1/1
John Robert MacAdam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert MacAdam, 51, died August 19, 2020 from multiple health complications. Born in Akron, John was an accomplished video-grapher and cameraman, and co-owner and executive producer of Reel One Productions. His projects included coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia Eagles, live studio events, and television production for Comcast. John was also awarded two regional Emmys for his work in the creation of The New Jersey Fishing Show, seen in over 2 million homes. John enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Indians and the Browns. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John MacAdam, grandmother Virginia MacAdam, grandmother Elizabeth Williams, and grandfather Howard Williams. John is survived by his daughter Sarah; mother Bonnie (Michael) Housley; father Jeff MacAdam; former wife and mother of Sarah, Kelly; siblings Michelle MacAdam, Jamie Housley and Joe MacAdam; aunts, Roberta Roszkowski, Cheryl MacAdam-Thomas; his lifelong friend George Curfman, several cousins, and many other friends. There will be no public services. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved