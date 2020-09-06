John Robert MacAdam, 51, died August 19, 2020 from multiple health complications. Born in Akron, John was an accomplished video-grapher and cameraman, and co-owner and executive producer of Reel One Productions. His projects included coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia Eagles, live studio events, and television production for Comcast. John was also awarded two regional Emmys for his work in the creation of The New Jersey Fishing Show, seen in over 2 million homes. John enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Indians and the Browns. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John MacAdam, grandmother Virginia MacAdam, grandmother Elizabeth Williams, and grandfather Howard Williams. John is survived by his daughter Sarah; mother Bonnie (Michael) Housley; father Jeff MacAdam; former wife and mother of Sarah, Kelly; siblings Michelle MacAdam, Jamie Housley and Joe MacAdam; aunts, Roberta Roszkowski, Cheryl MacAdam-Thomas; his lifelong friend George Curfman, several cousins, and many other friends. There will be no public services. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)