John R. Williams known to his friends and family as Bob, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born July 9, 1935, in Cleveland Ohio to Robert Williams and Myrtle I. Henderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Shirlee "Lee" Williams. Bob was a dedicated husband and father, together they raised four sons in their hometown of Macedonia, OH, Michael, Donald, Robert, and Christopher. The family is blessed thus far by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob spent his entire work career of 44 years employed by Alcoa Aluminum in Cleveland as an industrial pipefitter. He took pride in being an active member of the local UAW union and spent many years serving on various boards and leadership positions. He was gifted with a strong analytical mind and loved working with his hands which always kept him at the top in his field. During Bob's years working and successfully raising his family he loved to travel. He spent time in all 50 states and parts of Canada and Mexico. Later in life Bob and Lee enjoyed travel together on some 20 cruises to various world locals. Closer to home he loved golfing with friends and supporting his hometown Browns and Buckeyes. Respecting this time of social distancing and public restrictions, the family is requesting that everyone please understand for their decision to have a private cremation and graveside service. A celebration of Bob's life will be planned for a future date.







