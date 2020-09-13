John Rodgers passed peacefully after a short illness on September 6, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on April 14, 1927 to Francis and Margaret Rodgers in Charleston, South Carolina, the 9th of 10 children. John grew up on the family's nursery on James Island in Charleston. He began Clemson University in 1944 but left to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1945. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Clemson University on the GI bill and earned his BS in horticulture in 1949. It was there that he met Elinor, the love of his life. They were married in 1946 and moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1954. John began his career at BF Goodrich in 1956 in the time-study department. In 1968 he earned his MBA at Kent State University and progressed over the years to his final position of Senior Systems Analyst. Dad was at the forefront of the introduction of computer systems and programs to BF Goodrich. John was an active volunteer/member in the Sierra Club, Stan Hywet Hall, Hale Homestead, The Cuyahoga Falls Library, Cuyahoga Falls Historical Club, Red Cloud Indian School. He donated to many environmental organizations for many years. Dad was especially proud of the fact that he donated over 27 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. During their 73 year marriage, Elinor and John were enthusiastic travelers. Every summer, they took their children camping all over the United States, and in later years they traveled the world together. An avid photographer, Dad took thousands of pictures of all their travels. He compiled 68 different slide shows which he narrated/presented at the Falls library, Sierra Club meetings, local schools and retirement communities, etc. He also authored two books, "Always the Land" and "Five Great Men". He was an avid amateur woodworker and gardener. John was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor; his parents; all his siblings and his sons, Tom and Jim. He will be lovingly remembered by many people, including his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Jay Monroe; his daughters-in-law, Charma (Tom) and Debby (Jim) Rodgers; 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren, and by his much-loved little three-legged "son", Maxie. The family would especially like to thank everyone at the Gables of Green for taking such loving care of our parents when we couldn't be there in person for them. As per John's wishes, there will be a private graveside service. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
