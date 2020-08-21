1/1
John Roy Clark
1932 - 2020
John Roy Clark, 87, passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1932 to the late Roy Hobson Clark and Erma Viola (Edge) Clark in Canton, OH. John was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict (1950 to 1954 and 1956 to 1960). He worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. He then went on to retire from the FAA at the Akron-Canton Airport on August 31, 1990. On May 19, 2001, John married his current wife, Carolyn (Kissinger/Stevanov) and they lived in Uniontown and Green, Ohio for many years. John also attended Faith Family Church, where he served as a greeter for 15 years. Along with his loving wife; John is survived by his four daughters, Debra(Blaydes/Thompson) Jones, Jennifer (Mark) Leuning, Leah (Brian) Mowery and Amy (Daniel) Nichols; two step-children, David Stevanov and Norma (Willie) Haston; 17 grandchildren, Seth (Erica) Thompson, Josh (Danlye) Thompson, Rachelle (Josh) Yareff, Janae' (Justin) Klatt, Tyler (Krista) Leuning, Drew Snyder, Will (Cassidy) Snyder, Alexis Mowery, Rebecca Mowery, Leah "Nadine" Clark, Michael (Megan) Nichols, Katricia Nichols, Vincent Moore, Zechariah (Chara) Nichols, Savanna Nichols, and Tracy and Natalie Stevanov; 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Clark. Along with his parents; John was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen "Joyce" (Reed/Blaydes) Clark; his brother, Richard Clark; two step-sons, Randal Wayne Blaydes and John Calvin Clark; three sisters, Alice Kindel, Edith Krockenbery, Helen (Davis) McDuffie; three grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, and Joseph Blaydes. Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
AUG
24
Burial
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
