WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
John S. Franks Obituary
John S. Franks

John Stephen Franks, 71, of Medina, passed away March 19, 2019. John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as an engineer. John is survived by his wife, Judith Ann (Memmott), seven children, many grandchildren, and siblings. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Luncheon to follow burial will be held at Waite & Son.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
