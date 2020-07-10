1/1
John S. Teglas
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEBRING -- John S. Teglas, 92, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020 at the Copeland Oaks Retirement Center. John was born in Niles, Ohio on December 18, 1927 the son of Albert and Sophie (Moritz) Teglas and had lived in the Trumbull County area most of his life. John retired in 1990 from Packard Electric as a Foreman, Machinist, Tool and Die Maker. He previously worked at the Taylor Winfield Company, Warren. John was an active member of the Niles South Side Presbyterian Church and participated in many church activities. He was a World War II Army veteran and member of the constabulary. John was a 65 year dedicated member of the Niles McKinley Masonic Lodge #794 F & AM. He loved to travel with his wife and he enjoyed conversations with his longtime friends. John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Dave Hawk and grandson Daniel Hawk all of Green, Ohio; brother, William "Pete" Teglas of California; special friends Gene and Myron; the McDonalds Restaurant group and several nieces, nephews and cousins. John married Margaret Ann Litwiler on March 31, 1951 and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2014, three sisters Esther Siska, Margaret Szuch, Sophie Stewart, two brothers Julius Teglas and Albert Teglas are also deceased. Calling hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Irwin officiating. Burial will be in the Niles City Cemetery. The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care of the Copeland Oaks staff members especially nurse Rachel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital Orthopedic Department. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home & Cremation Svc
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
10:30 AM
Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home & Cremation Svc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home & Cremation Svc
126 W Park Ave
Niles, OH 44446
(330) 652-4311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved