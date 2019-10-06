|
|
John Sajben Sr. John Stephen Sajben Sr., 88, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born March 22, 1931 in Akron to the late Samuel and Sophie Sajben. He retired from Goodyear after 40 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne; nine brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, Jim Harkins and Gene Tenney. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Wanda; son, John Sajben Jr. daughter, Jayne (Merron) Phillips; grandsons, David Sajben and Joshua Phillips; brother, Carl; sister, Nancy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rob (Paulette) Robinson, Karen (Don) Williams, Beverley Tenney, Iris Harkins; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held in the Ivy Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Gary Smith, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of John. Condolences and memories can be shared with John's family at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019