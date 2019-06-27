John "Sam"



Samuel



McClellan



Sam was born and delivered at his home on Morley Avenue by his Father Dr. Wallace Roy McClellan on September 22, 1932. He passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Dr. Wallace Roy McClellan, Mother, May Lenore Kistler McClellan, Sister, Katherine Strobel, Brothers, Wallace Roy McClellan II, and William McClellan.



Left to mourn are his wife, Phyllis, the love of his life and soul mate of 58 years; Sons, John (partner Jeanne) and James (Lisa), Daughter, Linda (Byron) Haney; Grandchildren, Connor, Ethan, and Spencer McClellan, Samuel, Eliza, William, and Mary Haney.



Sam graduated from Butchel High School and attended Bowling Green State University where he was the President of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, joined the USAF ROTC detachment and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He served four honorable years and achieved the rank of Captain. After his service, he traveled around Europe on a motorcycle tour and then returned to the States and started working for IBM in Houston Texas. Upon leaving IBM, he started working as a Stockbroker for Frances I. Dupont in New York City. This is where where he met the love of his life, Phyllis. Sam had an extensive career as a "Broker" and Investment Advisor, which included working for EF Hutton and Dean Witter.



He was a lifetime Mason and was the Financial Advisor and Treasurer for the local chapter. Additionally, he was on the Board of Directors of the Grotto Benefit Association.



Starting early in life he became the consummate "Mr. Fix It," that started early in his life. In fact, he built from scratch a large workbench when he was a teenager and used it his entire life. There was nothing he could not fix and could take any piece of machinery and rebuild it in better condition. This included rebuilding a VW Beetle engine.



He had a real dry sense of humor and good comedic timing that left his family in stitches laughing. He loved his family and enjoyed the times they all spent on beach vacations to Nags Head NC, Block Island RI and Marco Island FL. However, his favorite place to visit was Scotland staying with his Brother and Sister-In-Law Clark and Angie Caldwell. By far, his biggest joy was sitting under the pergola on the patio in his favorite chair feeding and watching the birds and squirrels.



He was well loved as a quite natured special husband, friend and father.



A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, July 19 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019