Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Samuel McClellan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Samuel McClellan Obituary
John Samuel McClellan

Sam was born and delivered at his home on Morley Avenue by his Father Dr. Wallace Roy McClellan on September 22, 1932. He passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. FRIDAY, July 19 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service at Fairlawn Country Club.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now