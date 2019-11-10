|
John Sibbel, age 84, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Maplewood Senior Living of Cuyahoga Falls. John was born December 27, 1934 in Amsterdam, Netherlands to Jan and Johanna (Haaker) Sibbel. After receiving his Master's Degree he moved to France where he studied the process of wine making and improved his knowledge of the French language. He then returned home and served in the Dutch Army for 18 months. Upon leaving the Army he worked for The Koets House in Rhenen. He then worked for the Dutch Steamship Line and Holland America Cruise Line as an officer. He met his future wife, Elisabeth in 1958, married in 1960 then came to the United States the same year. He began working at Kent State University in 1963 as a manager of the Food Service and progressed to Executive Director of Auxiliary Services retiring in 1998 after 31 years of service. He was an avid sports fan, loved to golf, go on cruises and follow politics. The family would like to thank the Staff at Maplewood Senior Living of Cuyahoga Falls and Gardens of the Western Reserve Hospice for their warm and loving care. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Elisabeth Sibbel; son, John A. (Renee) Sibbel; grandchildren, Justin and Brandon Sibbel; sisters, Truus Sibbel, Bep Sibbel-Zalmstra and Joke Sibbel-Vanderlaan; brother, Tom Sibbel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Johanna (Haaker) Sibbel; brother, Herman Sibbel; sisters, Ans Sibbel-Van Dijk, Vera Sibbel-Stevers and Lies Sibbel-Van Deudekom; brothers-in-law, Wim Van Dijk and Jan Stevers. Calling hours will be held 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where services will follow at 2 PM, with Kevin O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow the services at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ohio Valley Affiliate (https://www.heart.org/en/ffiliates/ohio/cincinnati) or the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
