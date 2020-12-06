John (Jack) Mosser John (Jack) Snavely Mosser, age 92, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Canton, on April 7, 1928, and graduated from McKinley High School. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Jack graduated from Case Western Reserve with a PhD in chemical engineering. He also received an MBA from the University of Akron. He was employed by the City of Akron where he worked in the water pollution control division. Jack was a member of St. Matthew's Parish in Akron, where he sang in the choir and was also a member of the bell choir. He enjoyed playing tennis into his 80s and in later years continued exercising through Tai Chi. Jack was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Vera Mosser and his sister, Joan Rownd. He is survived by his brother-inlaw, Wilson Rownd; 4 nieces, Marie (Axel) Zander, Jeanette Rownd, Judy (Jacob) Schlabach, Lindy (Alan) Rosenson; many great and great-great nieces and nephews as well as several cousins. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor, abundant generosity and unwavering faith. A private graveside service will be held on Monday at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. Arnold Shriver, 330 455-0349 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com