Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John Spencer Cahaney


1978 - 2019
John Spencer Cahaney Obituary
John Spencer Cahaney, 41, of Springfield Twp., passed away on December 8, 2019. John was born on September 20, 1978 in Frederick, Maryland. He was a graduate of Governor Thomas High School, Columbus State and Mount Saint Mary's College. Throughout his nine years of employment at Verizon, he was a well-respected manager and a role model to other employees whom he loved to teach and mentor. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. John got sober through the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous and maintained his sobriety as a contributing member. He was always quick to offer his help and support to all who were in need. He also loved music and experiencing concerts live. Some of his favorite bands included: The Strokes, Radiohead, The Black Keys, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, The Beastie Boys, Tame Impala, Led Zeppelin and classic soul music. Food was another big part of John's Life. He had a taste for fine dining, cured meats and stinky cheeses. These two passions led him to travel around the country and farther to experience both more fully. Above all, John adored his family, especially his nephews, niece and his cousins' young children. Preceded in death by his aunt, Pamela Davenport; paternal grandparents, Josephine and Byron Cahaney; and maternal grandfather, Harry McFarland. He is survived by his parents, John and Patricia Cahaney; sister, Charlotte (Marc) Culliton; brother, Daniel Cahaney; nephews, Atley and Marcus; niece, Cora; his maternal grandmother, Geraldine McFarland; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. A second service is being planned in his hometown, Frederick, Maryland at a future date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
