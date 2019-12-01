Home

John Stanley Lucas


1936 - 2019
John Stanley Lucas, 82, of Akron, passed away on November 28, 2019. John was born on December 16, 1936 in Niles, Ohio and lived in Akron most of his life. He was an Army veteran, a member of the Shriners and had a love for God. John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna Lucas; sons, Larry (Christa) Potts, Randy (Pam) Potts, and Allan Davis; daughter, Elayne Fender; 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters, Anita (Casey) Stack and MaryAnn Todd. The family will hold a private memorial service with burial at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations, if desired may be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation at http://www.KindredHF.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
