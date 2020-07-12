John Suru Jr., 95, died July 2, 2020. John was born in Akron and was a lifetime resident. He graduated from Kenmore High School and the Cleveland Institute of Art. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during WWII. He retired in 1988 from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in the advertising department as Art Director of Audio/Visual Services with 32 years of service. He was a member and usher of The Chapel and was a loving Christian husband and father. John was preceded in death by his wife, Carol of 50 years. He is survived by his son, David; daughter and son-in-law, Arden and Ken Barnhart; grandchildren, Christopher Gardner, Ken and Vince Barnhart; and many other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. There will be no calling hours. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304. John's family is forever grateful for the loving and caring staff at Bath Creek Estates and Sunrise Assisted Living. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
