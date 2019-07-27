|
John T. Byers
WADSWORTH -- John T. Byers of Wadsworth, age 77, passed away on July 24th from illness. Born on July 24th, 1942 in Mitchellville, Iowa. He is survived by his wife Jan of 57 years, including his children: son, Mike (Karen) grandchildren, Alex and Alicia; daughter, Michelle Schröeder (Eric) grandchildren, Nate and Zach; son, Mark (Kelly), grandchildren, Chris and Jonathon. His sisters included: Marge Messinger, Jean (Wayne) Murrow; sister-in-law, Mary (Greg) Lagerquist. Preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Dona Byers; brother-in-law, Buck Messinger.
Graduated from Iowa State University in 1964. His career in the Rubber Industry spanned 41 years. Served in numerous positions for the Rubber Division, wrote many industry papers and received a variety of awards. Published work includes editor for RubberWorld trade magazine and editor for Rubber Industry text books. Served the Wadsworth community as Safety Director from 1971 - 1973, member of Wadsworth Jaycees from 1965 - 1975, and volunteering on the Wadsworth Fire Department from 1974 - 1989. Hobbies included music, genealogy and his grandchildren. He played guitar, taught guitar and enjoyed singing. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball.
Calling hours are on Monday, July 29th, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth. Memorial Service is on Tuesday, July 30th at 2 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to the Wadsworth Firefighters Associations, c/o Wadsworth Fire Department, 153 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 27, 2019