Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
John T. Byers


1942 - 2019
John T. Byers Obituary
John T. Byers

WADSWORTH -- John T. Byers of Wadsworth, age 77, passed away on July 24th from illness.

Calling hours are on Monday, July 29th, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth. Memorial Service is on Tuesday, July 30th at 2 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to the Wadsworth Firefighters Associations, c/o Wadsworth Fire Department, 153 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.

Hilliard Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
