John T. Byers
WADSWORTH -- John T. Byers of Wadsworth, age 77, passed away on July 24th from illness.
Calling hours are on Monday, July 29th, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth. Memorial Service is on Tuesday, July 30th at 2 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home. Contributions can be made to the Wadsworth Firefighters Associations, c/o Wadsworth Fire Department, 153 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019