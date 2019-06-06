Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John T. Murphy Obituary
John T. Murphy

John T. Murphy, age 56, passed away on May 27, 2019.

Born on December 11, 1962 in Flushing Queens, New York to the late Derry and Dorothy Murphy, John was a New York Police officer from 1987-2007. During his time of service John and 24 other cadets, all fresh from the Academy, were first responders to the Burning of the Bronx. They called themselves Warriors of the Wasteland. John resided in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

John is survived by his wife, Tina Murphy; his children, Christopher and Ashleigh Roosz, Sean, (Sarah), Patrick and Megan Murphy; and granddaughter, Madilyn Murphy; along with many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The First Christian Church, 3493 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.