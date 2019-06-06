|
John T. Murphy
John T. Murphy, age 56, passed away on May 27, 2019.
Born on December 11, 1962 in Flushing Queens, New York to the late Derry and Dorothy Murphy, John was a New York Police officer from 1987-2007. During his time of service John and 24 other cadets, all fresh from the Academy, were first responders to the Burning of the Bronx. They called themselves Warriors of the Wasteland. John resided in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
John is survived by his wife, Tina Murphy; his children, Christopher and Ashleigh Roosz, Sean, (Sarah), Patrick and Megan Murphy; and granddaughter, Madilyn Murphy; along with many friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The First Christian Church, 3493 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019