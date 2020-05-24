THEN AND NOW John Theodore Cetnarowski II, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 22, 1932 to John and Josephine Cetnarowski in Akron, Ohio. After serving in the Korean War, John returned to Akron where he began his career as a construction contractor. After retirement, he continued to work with his sons until he was 80 years old. In 1955, John met Marcy Lorkowski, the love of his life. They were married July 23, 1955 at Annunciation Catholic Church, where he remained an active parishioner. John was a devout Catholic, serving as an usher for the church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society. John took pride in everything he did, with his greatest accomplishment being his close knit family. He loved celebrating life's moments and was happiest when holding a grandbaby on his lap. Preceding John in death were his parents; son, Joseph; brothers, Edward, Joe, Jake, Charles, Fab and Richard; sisters, Liz Pesko, Della Brunk and Mary Litchenburger; and son-in-law, Ron Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Marcy; daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Congrove and Marcyann Wood (Jeff); sons, John, Mike (Jeralynn), Tom, Ted (Betsy) and Jim; grandchildren, Jeff (Stacey), Jenn (Tyler), Matt (Lena), Andrew (Brittany), Chelsea, Alicia (Brian), Nicole (Bobby), T.J., Tyler, Emily and Regina; great-grandchildren, Kylee, John, Logan, Brooklyn, Tyson, Sophie, Stella, Carter and McKenzie. Also survived by sister, Ann Comeione; former son-in-law, Greg Jones; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecilia Vikelis, Mary Hollensteiner, Tony (Judy) Lorkowski, Jim (Paula) Lorkowski and John Lorkowski; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A private family funeral service has taken place. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to Visitation of Mary Parish, Annunciation Church, 55 Broad St., Akron, OH 44305. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.