John (Darren) Toomey John (Darren) Toomey, 59, passed away August 17, 2019. A lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio, Darren was born May 29, 1960. Darren was a graduate of Green High School and Portage Lakes Career Center, and went on to enjoy a career as an industrial electrician and plant manager. He loved boating, water sports, fishing, camping and spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. In his youth, karate was his passion; he earned a black belt and spent time as a taekwondo instructor. Darren also always embraced his Irish culture! He enjoyed attending the Irish American Festivals and St. Patrick's Day Parades. He will be cherished and remembered in our hearts. Darren was preceded in death by his father, John Toomey. He is survived by his mother, Loretta; beloved wife, Nancy (Santoferraro); children and grandchildren, Jason, Nerissa, Isaac, Jacob, Alyssa, Michael and Mitchell; sisters, Gerri (Ed) Hudak, Beverly (Mark) Drope and Laura (Danny) Cross; as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Calling hours will be at Hennessy Bagnoli Moore Funeral Home 936 N. Main St. Akron Oh 44310 from 5-8 pm August 22, 2019. Celebration of life will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319 at 10:30 August 23, 2019. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view John's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019