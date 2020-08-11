John Tsocheff, 94, passed suddenly August 6, 2020 at his son's home in Florida. He was born in Massillon, Ohio of Balkan immigrants, John learned to speak 6 languages and, as a boy, served as a translator for his community. A patriot, John was a WWII Navy veteran and active member of the American Legion Post 221 for 75 years where he proudly established and maintained the John Tsocheff Military Museum. Following his military service, John had a 50 year career at Ohio Bell. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna and son, Lee Roy, John is survived by his son, Terry (Harriet); seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. John spent his last years living in Central Florida with his son and daughter-in-law enjoying the warm weather, natural resources and especially the Florida clouds. An avid harmonica player, John is serenading the angels. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Tsocheff Military Museum at American Legion Post 221, 427 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646. www.americanlegion221.org