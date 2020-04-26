|
John V. Durcanin, a native son of Duquesne, Pennsylvania passed away March 19, 2020 in San Francisco after declining health issues at the age of 89. John served in the Korean War and was recruited to join the elite Army Rangers. He was wounded in battle for which he received the Purple Heart. After the war John attended Indiana University in Bloomington. He married Joanne Safran and joined General Electric in Cleveland and later Akron for what became a long and distinguished career. John relocated to the General Electric office in Oakland, CA. in the late 1970s, and upon retirement, he moved to Las Vegas. John was deeply loved by his family and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his former wife, Joanne Hanse of Rancho Mirage CA.; oldest son, Douglas and his wife Daniela along with grandson, Douglas Connor of Berlin; daughter, Cynthia Leavitt and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Eli and Eva of San Francisco, and youngest son Robert "Scott" and his wife Maria also from San Francisco and Scott's daughter, Arielle Stephan.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020