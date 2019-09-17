|
John V. Kilroy John V. Kilroy, 86, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pleasant View Care Center. Jack was born September 19, 1932 to James and Nora (McDonnell) Kilroy in Akron and had been a Barberton resident since 1963. After graduating from St. Mary High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving four years during the Korean War. He was employed by PPG Industries for 25 years and the City of Barberton for 10 years, retiring as Service Director in 1995. Jack was a longtime member of St. Augustine Parish and currently a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He was a member and Quartermaster for Barberton VFW Post 1066, a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, reading, and travel. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Quigley); grandson, Patrick M. Kilroy and great grandchild, Austin Ward. He is survived by his children, Beth (Peter) Anthony, Michael (Christine) Kilroy, Deborah (Blaine) Love and Patricia (Gus) Karos; brother, James P. (Mary-dec.) Kilroy; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be Prince of Peace Church, St. Augustine Church, or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019