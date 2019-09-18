Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
1263 Shannon Ave.
Barberton, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
John V. Kilroy


1932 - 2019
John V. Kilroy John V. Kilroy, 86, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pleasant View Care Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton OH 44203. Interment will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Church, St. Augustine Church, or the . (Anthony, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
