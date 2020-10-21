1/1
John V. McKinnie
1933 - 2020
John V. Mckinnie John V. Mckinnie was born to the late V.O. Mckinnie and Annie B. Mckinnie in Bolivar, Tennessee on November 13, 1933. He lived in the Barberton and Akron communities for over 70 years. He attended Barberton City Schools and served his country in the United States Army, ending his service in 1957. He was employed and retired from General Tire in Akron, Ohio and Midwest Rubber in Barberton, Ohio. He enjoyed the company of friends, family and grandchildren. He was a great neighbor to many and was always willing to help family, friends, neighbors, and especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, V.O. Mckinnie; mother, Annie B. Mckinnie; wife, Ceola E. Mckinnie; daughter, Juliette White; grandson, Anthony L. Pittman; sisters, Louise Willis, Mary Elizabeth Mckinnie and Leola Mckinnie; his brothers, Robert Lee Mckinnie, V.O. Mckinnie, Jr., Danny Mckinnie and Alton Williams. He is survived by brothers, Roosevelt (Luvenia) Mckinnie, David (Becky) Mckinnie and Jimmy (Janice) Mckinnie; sisters, Mamie (Richard) Rackley and Rosalie (Victor) Butler; children, John Mckinnie, Marcus Mckinnie, Tiffany McAdory, Ammons Ray Kimbrough, George Jacobs and Andrea Edwards; special longtime friend, Lawrence Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service, Pastor Paul Watson officiating. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 505 Teakwood Ct., Barberton, Ohio 44203.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
