John W. (Bill) Alexander quietly passed away November 11, 2019 at the age of 71 from exasperated COPD. He was loved tremendously by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Alexander and Violet M. Alexander, daughter Heidi S. Alexander, and his sister, Becky Jo Alexander. He is survived by his son, William L. Alexander (Bill), wife Becky; his daughter, Dawn M. Bell, daughter, Jill S. Alexander (Craig A. Brown); sister Sandy Zee Alexander, and sister, Bonita Alexander; grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon), Tony (Megan), Joey (Molly), Allison (Zach), Jacob Michael, Mitchell (Emily), Ryan, Audrey, Hunter; great grandchild, Dexter; nephews, Aaron, Jarrod, and Austin . Our dad was a devout Christian who loved God, life, family, and friends. He was active in his church and his community. He loved Wayne county and living near some of his oldest friends. He will forever be remembered for his quick smile, kind words, and love of life. We'd like to thank Pastor Mike Gladson, Mr. and Mrs. Chambers, and Mr. Ricky for their love and support, and all of the hospice nurses that stood diligently by his side during his last moments. He will live on in our hearts forever. R.I.H. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019