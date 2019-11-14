Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Alexander Obituary
John W. (Bill) Alexander quietly passed away November 11, 2019 at the age of 71 from exasperated COPD. He was loved tremendously by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Alexander and Violet M. Alexander, daughter Heidi S. Alexander, and his sister, Becky Jo Alexander. He is survived by his son, William L. Alexander (Bill), wife Becky; his daughter, Dawn M. Bell, daughter, Jill S. Alexander (Craig A. Brown); sister Sandy Zee Alexander, and sister, Bonita Alexander; grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon), Tony (Megan), Joey (Molly), Allison (Zach), Jacob Michael, Mitchell (Emily), Ryan, Audrey, Hunter; great grandchild, Dexter; nephews, Aaron, Jarrod, and Austin . Our dad was a devout Christian who loved God, life, family, and friends. He was active in his church and his community. He loved Wayne county and living near some of his oldest friends. He will forever be remembered for his quick smile, kind words, and love of life. We'd like to thank Pastor Mike Gladson, Mr. and Mrs. Chambers, and Mr. Ricky for their love and support, and all of the hospice nurses that stood diligently by his side during his last moments. He will live on in our hearts forever. R.I.H. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -