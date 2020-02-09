Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brownlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Brownlee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Brownlee Obituary
John W Brownlee John W Brownlee, age 77, born and raised in Akron, OH., passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 with family by his side. Preceded by his parents, Harold "Bud" and Mary K Brownlee and daughter, Jennifer McClaskey. He was a loving father of Jill (Jim) Cygan and Jody (Holley) Goddard; grandfather of Hannah and Justin McClaskey; sister, Judy (Gene) White; many nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Terry McClaskey; and former wife and friend, Joyce Brownlee. John was an avid fisherman and golfer. He retired from Goodyear after many years of service in Lawton, Oklahoma then came back to Akron to spend his final years with his daughters. In lieu of flowers his daughters ask for a random act of kindness for others in John's memory. Private Family Service held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -