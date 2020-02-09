|
John W Brownlee John W Brownlee, age 77, born and raised in Akron, OH., passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 with family by his side. Preceded by his parents, Harold "Bud" and Mary K Brownlee and daughter, Jennifer McClaskey. He was a loving father of Jill (Jim) Cygan and Jody (Holley) Goddard; grandfather of Hannah and Justin McClaskey; sister, Judy (Gene) White; many nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Terry McClaskey; and former wife and friend, Joyce Brownlee. John was an avid fisherman and golfer. He retired from Goodyear after many years of service in Lawton, Oklahoma then came back to Akron to spend his final years with his daughters. In lieu of flowers his daughters ask for a random act of kindness for others in John's memory. Private Family Service held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020