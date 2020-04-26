|
John W Fate, 84, passed away April 22, 2020 at his home in Fairlawn He was born on June 30, 1935 in Frostburg Maryland to Charles and Velma Fate and was a 70 plus year Akron area resident. He Honorably served his country in the U.S. navy and worked for 28 years with Gillette safety razor as a major marketing manager where he set numerous sales records. John was an avid golfer and sports fan. He met the love of his life. Peggy when he was 9 years old and married her 10 years later. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. John always, unselfishly, put his family 1st giving everything he had to be sure they were taken care of. He had a wicked sense of humor a constant positive outlook and he never met a person who wouldn't be proud to call him a friend. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, John, Jr. and James. He is survived by wife, Margaret; daughters, Deborah (Mike) Keppler, Karen (Jimi) Pelfrey, and Pamela Marino; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Fate; niece, Sandra Gardner (Wayne) and many other family members and friends Memorial service to be held August 2020
