John W. Fate
1935 - 2020
John W. Fate, 84, passed away April 22, 2020 at his home in Fairlawn. He was born on June 30, 1935 in Frostburg Maryland to Charles and Velma Fate and was a 70+ year Akron area resident. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked for 28 years with Gillette Safety Razor Company as a Major Marketing Manager where he set numerous sales records. John was an avid golfer and sports fan. He met the love of his life, Peggy, when he was 9 years old and married her 10 years later. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in February 2020. John always, unselfishly, put his family first giving everything he had to be sure they were taken care of. He had a wicked sense of humor and a constant positive outlook and he never met a person who wasn't proud to call him a friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sons, John Jr. and James. He is survived by wife, Margaret; daughters, Deborah (Mike) Keppler, Karen (Jimi) Pelfrey, and Pamela Marino; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Fate; niece, Sandra (Wayne) Gardner and many other family members and friends. Visitation to be held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn on August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with service to begin at 11 a.m.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
