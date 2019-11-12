Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
John W. Fisher D.D.S.


1946 - 2019
John W. Fisher D.D.S. Obituary
Dr. John William Fisher, D.D.S. "Big Fish", 73, of Stow, Ohio passed away on November 8, 2019 at home. Dr. Fisher was born in Barberton, Ohio to Jack and Virginia Fisher on September 30, 1946. He attended Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio and graduated in 1964. He attended the United States Naval Academy for two years and then graduated from The Ohio State University. John started his career working as a rubber chemist, but eventually earned a Doctor of Dental Science from Case Western Reserve. Dr. Fisher had his dental practice in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where he worked for 35 years and retired in 2015. Dr. Fisher had a love of music, all Ohio sports, reading, and his family. Dr. Fisher is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jane (Krupienski) Fisher; sister, Suzanne Fisher; children, Ellen (Jeff) Schultz, Jennifer (Travis) Peace, and Stephen (Lauren) Fisher; and his eight grandchildren, Luke, Brady, Brooks, Sam, Audrey, Frank, Charlie, and Margaret. He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; father, Jack; and sister, Connie (Steve) Adams. The family will hold a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Children's Hospital. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
