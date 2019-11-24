|
|
CHARLOTTE -- John W. Gleason, 79, of Charlotte, N.C. and formerly of Stow, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with his wife of 58 years Judy (Walter) by his side. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25 at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 507 South Tryon St., Charlotte, 28202. The family will receive friends in Biss Hall immediately following. Parking is in The Green Garage off of South Tryon or South College Streets. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr #102, Charlotte, NC 28217. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC; (704) 641-7606. A complete obituary can be found, and online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019