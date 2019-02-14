John W. Kranshan



John W. Kranshan, 92, passed away February 10, 2019. Born in Canal Fulton, he had lived in Tallmadge since 1961.



John served in the U.S. Army Air Force, was owner of Star T.V. and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. He was a Special Deputy with the Summit County Sheriff's Dept and enjoyed square dancing.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane E. Kranshan, II; son, Timothy Kranshan; brother, George Kranshan, Jr.; long time partner, Sharon Kay Foster.



John is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Hampton of Cuyahoga Falls, Paula (Ed) Simmons of Portage Lakes, Frances (Gary) Gifford of Tallmadge; sons, Thomas (Laura) Kranshan of Copley, John R. (Katherine) Kranshan of Atwater; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge.



Mass of Christian burial will be following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Fr. Thomas McGovern and Fr. John Hengle officiating.



Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary