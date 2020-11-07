1/1
John W. Marks, 73, of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Aurora Manor. He was born the son of John and Peggy (Ross) Marks on January 15, 1947 in Barberton. He was a 1965 graduate of Copley High School. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. On November 3, 1966 in Barberton, John and Susan (Love) were united in marriage. He was employed by and retired from City of Kent as a master mechanic. In his spare time he enjoyed drag racing and sportsman shooting. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family. Cherished memories of John will be carried on by his wife, Susan of Deerfield; sons, John (Brittany) Marks of Deerfield, and Brian (Danielle Smith) Marks of Washington State; daughters, Tammy (Harold Hummel) Ibberson of Osceola Mills, PA and Trina (Toni) Trolio of Canfield; brothers, Donald Marks of Spencer and Howard Marks of Medina; twenty grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Preceding John in death were his parents. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home in Newton Falls, followed by military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Newton Falls Veteran organization. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home. Visit www.borowskimemorialhome.com to offer condolences.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bernard P. Borowski Memorial Home
