TOGETHER AGAIN John W. "Jack" McHale, 94, passed away surrounded by family on February 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Akron, Jack enjoyed playing bridge, good food, and playing golf, especially with his late wife, Sandy. He was a barber and instructor for over 66 years and retired from the City of Akron after 20+ years of service. Jack served in the Navy and was a WWII veteran. Jack was preceded in death by his late wife of 70 years, Sandy, and daughter-in-law, Marjorie. He is survived by son, Bill McHale; daughter, Nancy McHale; grandchildren, Nancy (Walter) Martin, Casey (Mike) Hoag, Melissa (Mike) Falkenstein; and 10 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020