Orthodox Christianity and classical philosophy lost a significant force on October 7, 2019 when our beloved John left us after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. John was born in Kyparissi, Greece in 1935, and went to Milwaukee, WI in 1956 after graduating high school in Grevena, Greece. He completed his undergraduate degree as valedictorian at Holy Cross Theological Seminary in Brookline, MA, followed by both a masters and a PhD degree in Philosophy at Marquette University in Milwaukee. In 1969 he came to Canton to teach Philosophy and then Walsh College, where John met Antonia Bahas. They were immediately inseparable, and wedded in May 1970. A scholar in the classical tradition, John taught at Walsh, Cleveland State and Kent State throughout his career. His enthusiasm for philosophy and profound knowledge touched many students. Blessed with a beautiful voice and a love of Byzantine music, John faithfully served as chanter at St. Haralambos in the 1970s and early 1980s and at Annunciation in Akron for 40 years. John's passion for singing also inspired many young men to the "psaltiri" - where he willingly shared his gifts teaching and coaching for many years. John's deep enduring faith sustained him throughout his life, and he took every opportunity to share that faith with everyone around him. Often asked to preach at church, his unique and thoughtful sermons touched parishioners who still remember his words. John's determination and stoicism were evident in all his pursuits. He will be remembered for his wisdom, his wry philosophical humor, his incredible engineering talents (he could fix anything!), his annual "kypo", his love of fishing, soccer and football, and his amazing prime rib, fried chicken and turkey gravy. He always enjoyed his monthly visits with his friends at AHEPA in Akron. Preceded in death by his parents, (William and Eleni) and his brother, Emmanuel, he is survived by his wife, Antonia; his daughters, Elaina (Glenn) and Ioanna (Matthew); his brothers, Pete (Georgia) and Chris (Agapi) and his sister, Ann; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was also a beloved Nouno/Thio/Papou to many young people. Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Fr. Nicholas Gamvas, Fr. Jerry Hall and Fr. Peter Metallinos officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton, Ohio, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio, Bahas Scholarship Fund or Retikas Scholarship Fund, both Scholarship Funds are through Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com. His sparkle will be with us always.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019