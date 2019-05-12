John W. "Jack" Webb



John W. "Jack" Webb died surrounded by his family on May 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 30, 1939 in Fairmont, W. Va. He attended the University of Cincinnati but graduated from Bowling Green College of Commerce with a master's degree obtained from West Virginia University.



Jack worked for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Mich. in various marketing and finance positions. In 1968, he moved to the east coast with Reynolds Metals Company. In 1970, he went to Washington, D.C. and held various positions. There he met and married his wife Diana, and together they moved to Akron in 1974 with BF Goodrich working in marketing-research and product planning. He worked for BF Goodrich until they became Uniroyal Goodrich, and went on to become principle-director for Management Directions Group. Jack and his wife Diana were devoted foster parents to many children and touched the lives of many young people.



After the passing of his wife Diana in 2004, Jack met and married Martha Miller in 2008 and shared with her the joy of grandchildren and fostering rescue dogs.



Jack was active with Christ Woodland United Methodist Church in Akron, serving both the church and its congregation members faithfully. He was also a tutor to area local schools and enjoyed working with young people.



Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Diana and his son, Charles Collins. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his daughters, Kelly Mandara (Jason) and Robyn Siburt, and seven grandchildren.



Friends may call for visitation and memorial service at Christ Woodland UMC, 444 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary