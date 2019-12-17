|
|
John W. Wolfe Sr., 87, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born on June 10, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late John and Leona Wolfe. John served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. After serving his country he worked 33 years for the Summit County Engineers. John was a member of Faith Community Fellowship. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Wolfe; brothers, Robert (Patricia) Wolfe and Paul (Kay) Wolfe; daughter, Rebecca A. Wolfe; sons, John (Teresa) and Robert (Lisa) Wolfe. John was very much loved by his grandchildren, Sara, Katy, Little John and Noah; great-grandchildren, Ava, Julian and Bella. John's funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Don Hartwell officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service. Family and friends will be received that evening in his honor for dinner and a gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church, 1531 Ettle Drive, Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019