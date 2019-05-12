John Warren Cassidy



John Warren Cassidy went home to be with our Lord on May 3, 2019. The angels came for him quietly and without warning. Born on October 14, 1942, to Paul Warren Cassidy and Marguerite Cassidy Marks (both deceased), he was 2nd child and eldest son as one of nine children, sisters and brothers he loved dearly. John was a graduate of Hoban High School, Veteran of the Vietnam War, and self-made man that worked hard his entire life, and most of it as an Electrical Engineer for Goodyear and then Plastikote/Valspar.



John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Pamela Vozar Cassidy. Additionally survived to maintain his memory are his daughters, Denise Cassidy Henkel, Kelly Cassidy Fodor, Michelle VanDeWoestyne Cassidy, and Charlie Bean Houdeshell; sons-in-law, Eric Henkel and Joseph Houdeshell; grandchildren, Angela Henkel, Maria Fodor, Nicholas and Olivia Cassidy, and Anthony Houdeshell; and very special niece and nephew, Kylie and Christopher Vozar. John joins his only son, John Paul Cassidy who predeceased him just one year ago.



There will be a Memorial Service and mass Monday, May 13th, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Help for Christians Catholic Church, at 9608 Norwalk Rd., Litchfield, Ohio; followed by military internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman; returning to the church for a luncheon and fellowship honoring John's life.



