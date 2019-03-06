John Wendell Meyer



John Wendell Meyer, age 71, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 27, 2019 at Brookdale Bath.



He was born on December 6, 1947 in Akron, the son of the late Wendell and Betty Jane (nee Davis) Meyer.



Mr. Meyer was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam War.



John was a distribution manager at Trelleborg Wheel Systems in Hartville, Ohio for many years.



He enjoyed golfing, gardening, music, and his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, the former Carol "Peti" Graf, whom he married on May 12, 1973; his son, Mason (Megan) Meyer; his grandchildren, Ian Kauffman, Christopher Meyer, Ana, Jo, Carol Alexander, and Donald Lee Alexander, Jr.; Justin and Michelle Alexander and their children, Daysha and Tracy; and his brother also survives, Kenneth Meyer.



Other than his parents; John was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Alexander and his sister, Lynda Meier.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 1361 West Market Street, Akron, 44313.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.



John will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park, Fairlawn, Ohio.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019