Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western reserve National Cemetery
John Wilcox Obituary
John Wilcox, Jr.

John C. Wilcox "Popeye", 87, of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully at home March 13, 2019.

He was born March 5, 1932 in Tarentum, Pa. to John C. Wilcox and Margaret Boustead.

John Retired from the U.S. Navy in 1969. He enjoyed Bowling and Traveling.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Frank) of Akron. Popeye adored his grandchildren, Daniel (Elisha), Matthew, Amanda (Allen), Rachel (Wayne), Glenn (Cara), Chastity (Phillip) and Megan; his great-grandchildren (all special to him) are Trae, Kylie, Alexis, Colton, Kayla, Keaton, Robert and Christina. He will be greatly missed by all.

A service will be held at the Ohio Western reserve National Cemetery on March 29th at 1:30 p.m. (Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
