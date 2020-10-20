1/1
John William Conley
John William Conley, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Greeneville, TN on Thursday, October 15th, surrounded by family. John was born and raised in Akron, OH and served in the U.S. Navy. He held numerous positions in the rubber industry relocating to OK, TX, NC, and TN during his career. Anyone who knew him could recall his loyalty to The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed following local sports, especially watching his daughter as a Greene Devil. John enjoyed golfing, working out at the YMCA, and his annual baseball gentlemen's retreats. John is survived by his wife of forty years, Pam; daughter, Abby and her fiancÃ©, Austin Box; he is also survived by his sister, Carol Manning; his brothers, Al Conley (Cheryl) and Ben Conley (Peggy); sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends that are considered family. He was the son of the late Benjamin Conley and Olive Greathouse. He was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Harpold, and Thelma Leslie; his brother, Paige Conley, and mother and father-in-law, John and Joanne Corall. The family expresses great appreciation to the dedicated caregivers: Lisa Vine, Sally Bolinger, Angie Hatfield, and Jacoby Adams; Drs. Provance, Alexander and Woodbury and their staffs; Amedysis Homehealth Care and Hospice, therapists Jason Clark and Dennis Freshour. At John's request, his remains were donated to the James Quillen College of Medicine. There will be no formal visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24, at 10 a.m. All friends are invited to join family at Link Hills Country Club for a luncheon and remembrance starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the YMCA of Greene County or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
