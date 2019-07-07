John Wilson



Abbott



John Wilson Abbott, of Norton, Ohio, died with family at bedside on July 5, 2019. John was born on April 29, 1936, in Springfield Township to Arthur Roy and Lynn (Grow) Abbott, who preceded him in death, along with his beloved wife of 60 years, Marguerite; brothers, Arthur and David Abbott.



John grew up in southern Summit County and graduated from Springfield High School. After graduation, John was on active duty in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Myles C. Fox. After his honorable discharge from military service, he had a lengthy career in industrial welding sales until his retirement.



John loved boating and was an active member of the Akron Sail and Power Squadron, serving as its Commander in 2001. He belonged to the Zeppelin Rifle and Gun Club, the American Legion, the Moose Club, and the American Welding Society.



Survived by son, John C. Abbott (Kathleen) of Commerce Township, Mich., daughter, Cynthia L. Abbott (Roksana Korchynsky) of Sewickley, Pa.; granddaughters, Alexandra H. Abbott and Maryn L. Mansfield (Marc); brothers, Richard T. Abbott (June) and Bruce Abbott (Jeanne Ann); many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



John was known for his gregarious and outgoing personality and will be lovingly remembered by many friends and family.



Interment and memorial service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington, MI 48336 (248) 474-5200. heeney-sundquist.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019